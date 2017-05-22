May 22 Sandmartin International Holdings Ltd

* On May 19 court dismissed action of hca against co, Hung Tsung Chin,Chen Mei Huei,Liao Wen I with costs to be paid by bankrupt

* Referers to announcement in relation to legal proceeding filed by zhi charles as plaintiff against defendants

* On 17 may co's legal representative received a facsimile from official receiver's office informing that zhi charles was adjudged bankrupt on 26 april

* In the notice of discontinuance dated 16 may 2017, bankrupt intended to discontinue his claims under proceeding