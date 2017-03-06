BRIEF-Dream Vision takes out 100 mln yen loan from parent co
* Says it takes out a loan of 100 million yen from parent co, RIZAP GROUP Inc,on May 29
March 6 Sandmartin International Holdings Ltd
* Trading in shares of Sandmartin International Holdings Limited will be halted at 9:00 A.M. On March. 6 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it takes out a loan of 100 million yen from parent co, RIZAP GROUP Inc,on May 29
** The Norwegian Directorate of Fisheries said in a statement it had rejected applications for salmon development licenses from fisheries companies Bremnes Seashore AS and Engesund Fiskeoppdrett AS