BRIEF-Sandridge Energy Q2 earnings per share $0.69

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Sandridge Energy Inc

* Sandridge Energy, Inc. reports financial and operational results for second quarter of 2017

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.23 excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share $0.69

* Sandridge Energy - raising 2017 production guidance to 14.2-14.9 MMBOE from 14.0-14.7 MMBOE with oil comprising half of increase

* Sandridge Energy Inc says 2017 capital expenditure guidance increasing to $250-$260 million from $210-$220 million