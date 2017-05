Feb 17 Sands China Ltd:

* Net revenues were US$6.65 billion for year ended December 31, 2016, a decrease of 2.4%

* Profit for year ended December 31, 2016 was US$1.22 billion, a decrease of 16.1%

* Board declared an interim dividend of HK$0.99 per share