Sharp to apply for relisting on TSE's first section
TOKYO, June 20 Sharp Corp will apply for relisting on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, the company said on Tuesday, underlining its recovery under Taiwanese owner Foxconn.
May 5 Sands China Ltd
* On January 20, 2017, board declared an interim dividend of HK$0.99 (equivalent to US$0.128) per share
* On an IFRS basis, total net revenues for sands china ltd. Increased 15.5% to us$1.87 billion for Q1 of 2017
* Sands China Ltd says profit for Sands China Ltd. increased 11.5% to US$349 million for Q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 19 After Amazon.com Inc completes its takeover of high-end grocer Whole Foods Market Inc, it might launch another brand with different standards, the grocery chain's chief executive said in remarks reported in a securities filing on Monday.