May 5 Sands China Ltd

* On January 20, 2017, board declared an interim dividend of HK$0.99 (equivalent to US$0.128) per share

* On an IFRS basis, total net revenues for sands china ltd. Increased 15.5% to us$1.87 billion for Q1 of 2017

* Sands China Ltd says profit for Sands China Ltd. increased 11.5% to US$349 million for Q1 of 2017