BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 26 Sandstorm Gold Ltd
* Sandstorm and Mariana announce recommended combination to create leading mid-tier streaming company
* Mariana shareholders will receive 28.75 pence in cash and 0.2573 of a Sandstorm share for each one Mariana share held
* Combination values Mariana at approximately 110 pence per Mariana share
* Sandstorm Gold Ltd - intends to move from current position of equity participation in JV to converting combined group's interest into a gold stream
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results