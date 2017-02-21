BRIEF-Barrick reports union action at veladero mine
* Barrick Gold Corp says on May 28, one of several unions representing employees at Veladero mine in San Juan Argentina, initiated an unplanned work stoppage
Feb 21 Sandstorm Gold Ltd-
* Sandstorm Gold announces 2016 fourth quarter and annual results
* Record attributable gold equivalent ounces sold of 13,245 ounces in Q4
* Sandstorm Gold Ltd - attributable gold equivalent production for 2017 is forecast to be between 45,000 and 55,000 ounces
* Quarterly revenue of $16.5 million versus $9.9 million
* Sandstorm Gold Ltd - company is forecasting attributable gold equivalent production of over 65,000 ounces per annum by 2020
* Quarterly net loss of $0.02 million versus loss of $25.0 million
