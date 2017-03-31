March 31 Sandur Manganese and Iron Ores Ltd :

* Approved setting up 0.4 MTPA coke oven plant and a 24MW waste heat recovery boiler at existing ferroalloy plant

* Says aproved payment of an interim dividend of INR 1 per share

* Says board has re-appointed Nazim Sheikh as managing director of company