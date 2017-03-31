BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
March 31 Sandur Manganese and Iron Ores Ltd :
* Approved setting up 0.4 MTPA coke oven plant and a 24MW waste heat recovery boiler at existing ferroalloy plant
* Says aproved payment of an interim dividend of INR 1 per share
* Says board has re-appointed Nazim Sheikh as managing director of company Source text: bit.ly/2oGiUwP Further company coverage:
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17