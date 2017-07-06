FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sandvine enters into amended, restated arrangement agreement with Vector Capital Affiliate Scalar Acquireco
July 6, 2017 / 8:28 PM

July 6 (Reuters) - Sandvine Corp:

* Sandvine enters into amended and restated arrangement agreement with vector capital affiliate scalar acquireco corp.

* Sandvine Corp - deal for CAD$4.15 per share

* Sandvine Corp - deal for CAD$4.15 per share

* Sandvine Corp - price per share implies an aggregate fully diluted equity value for Sandvine of approximately cad$529 million

* Sandvine Corp - price per share implies an aggregate fully diluted equity value for Sandvine of approximately cad$529 million

* Sandvine corp - deal for approximately cad$529 million.

* Sandvine corp - board and special committee have unanimously recommended that shareholders vote in favour of arrangement

* Sandvine corp - ‍sandvine will be entitled to seek specific performance or to receive a reverse termination fee of cad$42 million in certain circumstances​

* Sandvine corp says amended arrangement agreement provides for a termination fee of cad$16.9 million

* Sandvine corp - sandvine will be entitled to seek specific performance or to receive a reverse termination fee of cad$42 million in certain circumstances Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

