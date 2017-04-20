Ghana's 91-day bill yield falls to 12.6999 pct
ACCRA, May 26 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its weekly 91-day bill fell to 12.6999 percent at an auction on Friday, from 13.2109 percent at the last sale on May 19.
April 20 Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc
* Sandy spring bancorp reports record net income of $15.1 million for the first quarter
* Q1 earnings per share $0.63
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Net interest income for q1 of 2017 increased 11% compared to q1 of 2016
* Qtrly net interest income $40.3 million versus $36.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
