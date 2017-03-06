US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
March 6 Sangam Advisors Ltd
* Says entered into an agreement with Maharashtra Seamless Limited to supply 1 MW power
* Says agreement for 25 years
* Says will be setting up solar power plant of 1 MW on roof of factory at Nagothane Source text: (bit.ly/2mLYtSe) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)