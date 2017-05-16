Cenovus Energy CEO Brian Ferguson to step down
June 20 Cenovus Energy Inc said on Tuesday its chief executive, Brian Ferguson, would retire in October, following a more than eight-year stint at the helm of the Canadian oil company.
May 16 Pfizer Inc-
* Sangamo receives fast track designation from the FDA for sb-525 investigational hemophilia a gene therapy
* Sangamo Therapeutics Inc says data from phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating sb-525 in adults with hemophilia a expected in late 2017 or early 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 20 Cenovus Energy Inc said on Tuesday its chief executive, Brian Ferguson, would retire in October, following a more than eight-year stint at the helm of the Canadian oil company.
* UTC Aerospace Systems- propeller upgrades for U.S. Air National Guard LC-130 aircraft commenced this month with fitting of NP2000 propeller system