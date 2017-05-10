May 10 Pfizer Inc
* Sangamo Therapeutics and Pfizer announce collaboration for
Hemophilia A gene therapy
* Sangamo Therapeutics Inc says under terms of collaboration
agreement, Sangamo will receive a $70 million upfront payment
from Pfizer
* Sangamo Therapeutics Inc says Sangamo will be responsible
for conducting SB-525 phase 1/2 clinical study and certain
manufacturing activities
* Sangamo -Pfizer will be operationally and financially
responsible for subsequent research, development, manufacturing
and commercialization activities for SB-525
* Sangamo Therapeutics Inc says Sangamo is eligible to
receive potential milestone payments of up to $475 million
* Sangamo Therapeutics Inc says Sangamo will also receive
tiered double-digit royalties on net sales
* Sangamo Therapeutics Inc says additionally, Sangamo will
be collaborating with Pfizer on manufacturing and technical
operations utilizing viral delivery vectors
