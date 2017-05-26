May 26 Sangamo Therapeutics Inc

* On May 26 co entered into amended and restated at-market offering program sales agreement with Cowen and Company

* Co may issue and sell from time to time up to $75.0 million of common stock, par value $0.01 per share, through Cowen as sales agent

* Amended sales agreement amends and restates in its entirety and supersedes sales agreement dated December 7, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: