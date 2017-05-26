BRIEF-Northern Blizzard Resources appoints new chairman and COO
* Northern blizzard resources inc. Announces voting results of annual and special meeting, appoints new chairman and chief operating officer
May 26 Sangamo Therapeutics Inc
* On May 26 co entered into amended and restated at-market offering program sales agreement with Cowen and Company
* Co may issue and sell from time to time up to $75.0 million of common stock, par value $0.01 per share, through Cowen as sales agent
* Amended sales agreement amends and restates in its entirety and supersedes sales agreement dated December 7, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 23 World stocks advanced on Friday and were poised for a modest gain to end the week as a drop in the dollar helped boost sagging oil prices.