Feb 28 Sangamo Therapeutics Inc

* Sangamo Therapeutics reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 revenue $8.9 million versus $9.1 million

* Q4 loss per share $0.14

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $14 million to $19 million

* Q4 revenue view $3.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sangamo Therapeutics Inc says expects that its cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities will be at least $60 million at end of 2017

* FY2017 revenue view $22.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: