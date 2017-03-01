March 1 Sangamo Therapeutics Inc:
* Sangamo Therapeutics receives orphan drug designation from
the fda for sb-913 genome editing treatment for mps ii
* Sangamo therapeutics inc - in 2017, sangamo is conducting
phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating sb-913 as an in vivo genome
editing treatment for mps ii
* Sangamo Therapeutics Inc - sangamo has also submitted an
application to FDA for rare pediatric disease designation for
sb-913
* Sangamo Therapeutics- data from studies,from clinical
trial for fourth lead program, sb-525, a gene therapy approach
for hemophilia a, are expected in late 2017 or early 2018
