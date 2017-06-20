WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 20 Sangoma Technologies Corp
* Sangoma announces acquisition of Voip Supply LLC
* Sangoma Technologies - Voip supply will operate as a separate subsidiary of Sangoma with appropriate autonomy that distribution businesses require
* Sangoma Technologies Corp - following deal closing, voip supply's current president, Paula Griffo, will continue to lead company on a permanent basis
* Sangoma Technologies Corp - expects that in fiscal 2018, acquisition of Voip supply will be accretive, will add over c$15m in revenue to Sangoma
* Sangoma Technologies Corp - Sangoma will pay initial consideration of $3.0 million in cash
* Sangoma Technologies Corp - consolidated revenue in fiscal year 2018 expected to exceed $45 million
* Sangoma Technologies - to issue 993,627 common shares for deemed value of us$0.6 million, enter into agreement for contingent consideration of up to $0.4 million
* Sangoma Technologies Corp - Sangoma has extended company's borrowing capability with its current canadian bank from c$2.5 million to c$4.5 million
* Sangoma Technologies Corp - purchase of Voip supply will have no material impact on sangoma's financial results for fiscal year 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.