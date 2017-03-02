BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
March 2 Sanlam kenya:
* FY ended Dec 2016 net written premium of 4.83 billion shillings versus 4.80 billion shillings year ago
* FY profit before tax of 317.1 million shillings versus 54.3 million shillings year ago
* Says board does not recommend payment of a dividend for year ended 2016 Source: j.mp/2lftjSO Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.