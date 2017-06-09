June 9Sanlux Co Ltd :

* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit could rise up to 30 percent, or to be 98.7 million yuan to 128.3 million yuan

* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 98.7 million yuan

* The reasons for the forecast are increased management efficiency and improved technology innovation

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/dNCI1o

