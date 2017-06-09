BRIEF-Advanced Braking Technology updates on production delays from suppliers
* Had experienced further production delays from its suppliers of Terra Dura brake components
June 9Sanlux Co Ltd :
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit could rise up to 30 percent, or to be 98.7 million yuan to 128.3 million yuan
* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 98.7 million yuan
* The reasons for the forecast are increased management efficiency and improved technology innovation
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/dNCI1o
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Had experienced further production delays from its suppliers of Terra Dura brake components
* Says it completed the off-floor distribution of shares on June 23