BRIEF-Innovation Medical Management scraps plan to invest in Israel's Pluristem Therapeutics
* Says it scraps plan to invest in Israel's Pluristem Therapeutics Inc
May 15 Sanlux Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 18
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 19 and the dividend will be paid on May 19
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/E6kmwD
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it scraps plan to invest in Israel's Pluristem Therapeutics Inc
LONDON, June 20 Britain's car industry does not believe the UK will be able to strike a full and comprehensive Brexit deal with the European Union during the course of two-year talks and must secure interim arrangements to help safeguard the sector.