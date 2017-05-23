Indian toilet charity renames village after Trump
MARORA, India, June 23 A toilet charity has renamed an Indian village after U.S. President Donald Trump as part of a promotional push to raise cash and support for better sanitation.
May 23 SANOCHEMIA PHARMAZEUTIKA AG:
* H1 SALES INCREASED FURTHER - FROM EUR 17.515 MILLION IN THE PREVIOUS YEAR TO EUR 18.647 MILLION
* H1 EBIT LOSS AT EUR 899,000 (PREVIOUS YEAR: PROFIT EUR 370,000)
* REAFFIRMS GROWTH STRATEGY AND THE FINANCIAL OBJECTIVE FOR 2016/17: ORGANIC GROWTH BASED ON THE EXISTING STRENGTHS IN THE CORE SEGMENTS, AS WELL AS A POSITIVE EBIT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, June 23 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved a new oral blood-thinner made by Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc to prevent deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolisms in acutely ill patients who are not undergoing surgery.