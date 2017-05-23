May 23 SANOCHEMIA PHARMAZEUTIKA AG:

* H1 SALES INCREASED FURTHER - FROM EUR 17.515 MILLION IN THE PREVIOUS YEAR TO EUR 18.647 MILLION

* H1 EBIT LOSS AT EUR 899,000 (PREVIOUS YEAR: PROFIT EUR 370,000)

* REAFFIRMS GROWTH STRATEGY AND THE FINANCIAL OBJECTIVE FOR 2016/17: ORGANIC GROWTH BASED ON THE EXISTING STRENGTHS IN THE CORE SEGMENTS, AS WELL AS A POSITIVE EBIT