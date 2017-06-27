PARIS, June 27 Sanofi/Regeneron
:
* Sanofi and Regeneron announce approval of Kevzara(®)
(sarilumab) to treat adult patients with moderately to severely
active rheumatoid arthritis in the European Union
* "We are pleased to bring Kevzara to European patients who
may not be responding to the most commonly used biologics such
as TNF inhibitors, or who may be seeking an effective
monotherapy to reach their treatment goals," said George D.
Yancopoulos, M.D., Ph.D., Founding Scientist, President, and
Chief Scientific Officer, Regeneron