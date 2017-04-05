BRIEF-Sangamo Therapeutics enters into amended and restated agreement with Cowen and Company
* On May 26 co entered into amended and restated at-market offering program sales agreement with Cowen and Company
April 5 Sanofi:
* Appoints Bill Sibold as Executive Vice President Sanofi Genzyme, effective July 1, 2017
* Sibold currently serves as head of Sanofi Genzyme's Global Multiple Sclerosis, Oncology and Immunology organization, a position he has held since January 2016 and where he has led preparation for the global launches of Dupilumab and Sarilumab
* Sibold will now lead the company's efforts to maintain its leadership in rare diseases while continuing to grow in multiple sclerosis, oncology and immunology, company adds in statement
