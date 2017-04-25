BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 25 Sanofi Sa
* Sanofi genzyme - announced positive new six-year investigational data from post-hoc analysis of extension study of lemtrada (alemtuzumab)
* Sanofi genzyme- majority patients treated with lemtrada in phase iii pivotal study care-ms ii did not relapse between their first & second courses of lemtrada
* Sanofi genzyme says 24% of lemtrada-treated patients in care-ms ii relapsed between courses
* Sanofi genzyme -in clinical trials, serious side effects associated with lemtrada included infusion reactions, autoimmune disorders, infections & pneumonitis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.