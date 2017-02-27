BRIEF-India's Jindal Saw March-qtr profit up 69.5 pct
* Profit in March quarter last year was 672.5 million rupees as per IND-AS; total income 19.02 billion rupees
Feb 27 Sanofi India Ltd
* Dec quarter net profit 505 million rupees
* Dec quarter net sales 5.52 billion rupees
* Net profit in Dec quarter last year was 1.20 billion rupees; net sales was 5.22 billion rupees
* Says recommended final dividend of 50 rupees per share
* Says recommended final dividend of 50 rupees per share

* Says useful life of a nutraceutical brand acquired in 2011 has been revised to 5 years from 10 years
* March quarter consol total income from operations 3.91 billion rupees