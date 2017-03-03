March 3 Sanofi:
* Sanofi Pasteur and Medimmune collaborate on monoclonal antibody to prevent
illnesses associated with RSV
* Sanofi Pasteur will make an upfront payment of 120 million euros and pay up to 495 million
euros upon achievement of certain development and sales-related milestones
* Two companies will share all costs and profits equally
* Medimmune will continue to lead all development activity up to first approval, and
AstraZeneca will retain medi8897 manufacturing activities
* Sanofi Pasteur will lead commercialization activities for medi8897
