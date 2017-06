May 19 SANOFI SA

* REG-SANOFI RECEIVES CHMP RECOMMENDATION FOR APPROVAL OF INSULIN LISPRO BIOSIMILAR

* POSITIVE OPINION BASED ON A CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM INVOLVING OVER 1,000 PEOPLE WITH TYPE 1 OR TYPE 2 DIABETES

* EUROPEAN COMMISSION IS EXPECTED TO MAKE A FINAL DECISION ON MARKETING AUTHORIZATION FOR INSULIN LISPRO SANOFI(® )IN COMING MONTHS