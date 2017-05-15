BRIEF-Miricor Enterprises says FY profit attributable HK$0.1 mln
* Profit attributable to owners of the company was approximately HK$0.1 million for the year ended 31 March 2017, down 99.5 percent
May 15 SANOK RUBBER COMPANY SA:
* Q1 REVENUE 241.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 219.3 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* Q1 NET PROFIT 24.1 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 19.3 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* Q1 OPERATING PROFIT 29.9 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 27.2 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Profit attributable to owners of the company was approximately HK$0.1 million for the year ended 31 March 2017, down 99.5 percent
ABU SAMRA, QATAR-SAUDI ARABIA BORDER, June 20 (Reuters) - T housands of camels crossed Saudi Arabia's desert border into Qatar on Tuesday and were reunited with their owners after being stranded for days at a frontier shut because of a feud among Arab powers.