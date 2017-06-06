BRIEF-J2 Global announces pricing of $650 mln senior unsecured notes
* J2 Global announces pricing of $650 million senior unsecured notes
June 6Sanshin Electronics Co Ltd
* Says it offered an early-retirement program to devices department's employees, who are above 45 years old to 58 years old as of June 30, during the period from May 29 to May 31
* Says 29 employees took up the offer of the early-retirement program
* Says effective date of retirement is June 30
* Says co will provide retirement payment and outplacement support to the retiring employees
NEW YORK, June 22 Block.one will launch the sale of a new blockchain-based digital currency or token called EOS on Monday, the tech company said on Thursday.