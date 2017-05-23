UPDATE 5-Police consider manslaughter charges over deadly London tower block blaze
* Police fear death toll could rise above 79 (Updates with fall in Whirlpool shares, number of tower blocks affected)
May 23 New Flyer Industries Inc
* Santa Clara awards New Flyer a contract for 55 diesel electric hybrid buses
* Contract includes firm orders for 47 Xcelsior 60-foot diesel-electric hybrid buses, valued at approximately $51 million
* Up to eight additional 60-foot buses may be exercised as options over next year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Police fear death toll could rise above 79 (Updates with fall in Whirlpool shares, number of tower blocks affected)
* Digirad corporation announces closing of credit facility with comerica bank