May 31 Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd

* Santacruz silver reports first quarter 2017 production and financial results

* Qtrly silver equivalent produced ounces of 223,968

* 18% quarter over quarter reduction in cost per ag eq oz to $19.55

* Qtrly gold production 326 ounces versus 285 ounces

* Qtrly all-in sustaining cost per silver equivalent $24.56/oz versus $26.15/oz