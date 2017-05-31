BRIEF-Ultragenyx provides regulatory update on burosumab (KRN23)
* Ultragenyx pharmaceutical inc - based on agreement, submission of burosumab bla is planned for second half of 2017
May 31 Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd
* Santacruz silver reports first quarter 2017 production and financial results
* Qtrly silver equivalent produced ounces of 223,968
* 18% quarter over quarter reduction in cost per ag eq oz to $19.55
* Qtrly gold production 326 ounces versus 285 ounces
* Qtrly all-in sustaining cost per silver equivalent $24.56/oz versus $26.15/oz Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Perficient Inc - acquisition is expected to be accretive to adjusted earnings per share immediately