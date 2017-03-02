BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
March 2 Santam Ltd:
* Audited summary consolidated financial statements for the year ended Dec. 31, 2016
* FY headline earnings per share decreased by 41 pct
* FY capital coverage ratio 155 pct
* FY gross written premium growth including cell captive insurance 7 pct to 25.909 bln rand and excluding cell captive insurance up 6 pct
* FY diluted headline earnings per share 1,075 cents versus 1,822 cents year ago
* Final dividend of 570 cents per share, up 8 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.