BRIEF-Mira VII Acquisition announces filing of filing statement
* Received conditional approval from TSX venture exchange in respect of its qualifying transaction with Goodfood Market
April 26 Santander Consumer Usa Holdings Inc
* Net income for q1 $0.40 per diluted common share
* Qtrly net finance and other interest income of $1.1 billion, down 8 pct
* Qtrly common equity tier 1 ratio of 13.8 pct, up 170 bps
* Provision for credit losses decreased to $635 million in Q1 of 2017, from $660 million in Q1 of 2016
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer