BRIEF-Mira VII Acquisition announces filing of filing statement
* Received conditional approval from TSX venture exchange in respect of its qualifying transaction with Goodfood Market
April 26 Spain's Santander:
* Says is on track to meet fully-loaded capital target of above 11 percent by 2018
* Says it ended March with a fully-loaded capital ratio of 10.66 percent compared to 10.55 at end-December Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Madrid Newsroom)
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: