March 7 Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG
:
* FY net revenues of 19.0 million Swiss francs ($18.79
million) (+340 pct year-on-year) from sales of its lead product
Raxone for treatment of Leber's hereditary optic neuropathy
(LHON)
* FY operating result amounted to -33.1 million francs (2015
comparable: -23.9 million francs) and net result was -35.4
million francs
* Cash and cash equivalents by end of February 2017 amounted
to 100.8 million francs
* FY group net result in 2016 amounted to -35.4 million
francs (2015: 5.9 million francs)
* Company expects 2017 net sales of Raxone in currently
approved indication alone to reach 21 to 23 million francs
($1 = 1.0112 Swiss francs)
