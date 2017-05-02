BRIEF-China Huishan Dairy updates on board membership
* Has been more than two months since company was last in communication with Ge Kun one of two remaining directors of company
May 2 Sanwil Holding SA:
* FY 2016 net loss 63,000 zlotys ($16,316.59) versus loss of 12.0 million zlotys year ago
* FY 2016 revenue 53.5 million zlotys versus 63.1 million zlotys year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8611 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Has been more than two months since company was last in communication with Ge Kun one of two remaining directors of company
* Pabe-Re Llc purchased from Gk Bluefields, Mm Aoyama building which, since 2015, has been leased by Prada Japan, an indirect unit of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)