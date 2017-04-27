BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 27 Sapiens International Corporation Nv
* Sapiens announces halt of a software development project, revises 2017 outlook
* Sees fy 2017 revenue $265 million to $275 million
* Now expects its operating profit margin for first half of 2017 to be between 3%-4%
* Sapiens international corporation nv - has taken and will continue taking, in first and second quarters of 2017, non-operational restructuring steps
* Also expects its full-year operating profit margin to be between 9% and 10%
* Fy2017 revenue view $274.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sapiens international-recently, co received letter from customer, in which customer alleged that co has materially breached its agreement with customer
* Sapiens international corporation - project has been halted and currently does not expect to generate any further revenues from customer in 2017
* Sapiens-After examining customer's allegations, sapiens informed customer that it has not materially breached any of its obligations under agreement
* Sapiens international corporation nv - sapiens informed customer that customer itself has materially breached agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.