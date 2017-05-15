May 15 Sapiens International Corporation Nv

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.02

* Sapiens reports q1 2017 financial results

* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.05

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $265 million to $275 million

* Q1 revenue $56.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $57.9 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Maintains recently revised guidance for 2017 full year revenues of $265 to $275 million

* Maintains expectations for between 3-4% operating profit margin for first half of 2017

* Sapiens International Corporation NV - maintains expectations for a full-year operating profit margin between 9-10%

* Sapiens International - currently implementing restructuring program that includes integrating sapiens' and stoneriver's back-office operations

* Maintains expectations for operating profit margin increasing to 13.5-14.5% in second half of 2017

* Sapiens international corporation - restructuring plan also includes realigning, shifting employees away from halted project and downsizing as necessary Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: