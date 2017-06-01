PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 23
June 1 Saputo Inc:
* Saputo Inc.: financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2017
* Q4 revenue fell 0.5 percent to C$2.72 billion
* Q4 earnings per share $0.42, Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.42
* Says in fiscal 2018, company intends to benefit from its global complementary platforms to face challenges in dairy market environment
* Says in fiscal 2018, company intends to spend $357.4 million in capital expenditures
* In fiscal 2018, company plans to implement ERP system in Australia and then proceed with implementation in dairy foods division
* Dairy ingredient market prices are expected to remain relatively stable for remainder of calendar year 2017 for USA sector
* Fluctuation of Canadian dollar versus US dollar decreased revenues by approximately $54 million in Q4
* Q4 earnings per share view C$0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CALGARY, Alberta, June 22 Four of Canada's biggest banks are the largest providers of C$5.5 billion ($4.16 billion) in credit for Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd's Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project, the company said in regulatory filings on Thursday.