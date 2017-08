Aug 1 (Reuters) - Saputo Inc

* Saputo Inc.: financial results for fiscal 2018 first quarter ended June 30, 2017

* Q1 revenue c$2.892 billion versus i/b/e/s view c$2.87 billion

* Q1 earnings per share c$0.52

* Bboard reviewed dividend policy and increased quarterly dividend from $0.15 per share to $0.16 per share​

* Qtrly diluted earnings per share c$0.51 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: