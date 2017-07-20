FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 20, 2017 / 12:57 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Sarama Resources to issue shares to fund Burkina Faso exploration program

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Sarama Resources Ltd

* Sarama resources announces private placement to fund exploration programs in Burkina Faso

* Conducting a private placement to raise gross proceeds of up to C$2.5 million

* Private placement will involve issuance of up to 13.9 million common shares of Sarama at a price of C$0.18 per share

* Proceeds of private placement will be used principally to fund exploration activity in Burkina Faso Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

