BRIEF-Sarama Resources to issue shares to fund Burkina Faso exploration program

July 20 (Reuters) - Sarama Resources Ltd

* Sarama resources announces private placement to fund exploration programs in Burkina Faso

* Conducting a private placement to raise gross proceeds of up to C$2.5 million

* Private placement will involve issuance of up to 13.9 million common shares of Sarama at a price of C$0.18 per share

* Proceeds of private placement will be used principally to fund exploration activity in Burkina Faso