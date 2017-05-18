May 18 Saratoga Investment Corp

* Saratoga Investment Corp says on May 18, 2017 entered into third amendment to senior secured revolving credit facility with Madison Capital Funding Llc

* Saratoga Investment Corp says amendment to extend commitment termination date from September 17, 2017 to September 17, 2020- SEC filing

* Saratoga Investment Corp - amendment to extend final maturity date of credit facility from September 17, 2022 to September 17, 2025

* Saratoga Investment Corp - amendment to reduce floor on base rate borrowings from 2.25% to 2.0%, reduce floor on LIBOR borrowings from 1.25% to 1.00%