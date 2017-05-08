May 8 Sarawak Oil Palms Bhd

* Sarawak oil palms -unit received writ of summons and statement of filed by posco daewoo corporation in high court of Singapore

* Plaintiff’s claims against defendant arises out of sales contract dispute between parties in determining rightful recipient of letter of indemnity

* Under summons, plaintiff is claiming for damages of USD3.55million, and/or costs and/or any other relief as the court deems fit