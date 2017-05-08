BRIEF-Wilcon Depot clarifies regarding news article
* Refers to news article titled "Wilcon to open more stores outside metro Manila" posted in Business World Online
May 8 Sarawak Plantation Bhd:
* For April FFB produced 18,593.54 mt; for April CPO produced 8,815.71 mt; for April PK produced 1,869.71 mt Source text (bit.ly/2qHw8hv) Further company coverage:
* Refers to news article titled "Wilcon to open more stores outside metro Manila" posted in Business World Online
June 20 Eagle Nice (International) Holdings Ltd :