UPDATE 1-Iranian film "A Man of Integrity" wins 'Certain Regard' competition at Cannes
* "I love Iran but ... sometimes it hits me," he says (Adds reaction, background)
March 17 Sare SA
* Changes FY 2016 prelim. net result to 4.0 million zlotys ($1.00 million)
* Change follows a 0.5 million zloty write off on receivable from C&A Online GMbH in Mr Target sp. z o.o.
* On March 7 said FY 2016 prelim. net profit would be at 4.4 million zlotys Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9930 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* "I love Iran but ... sometimes it hits me," he says (Adds reaction, background)
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)