March 17 Sare SA

* Changes FY 2016 prelim. net result to 4.0 million zlotys ($1.00 million)

* Change follows a 0.5 million zloty write off on receivable from C&A Online GMbH in Mr Target sp. z o.o.

* On March 7 said FY 2016 prelim. net profit would be at 4.4 million zlotys Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9930 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)