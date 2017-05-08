BRIEF-Forcs to pay stock dividend of 0.05 new shares/share
* Says it plans to pay stock dividend of 0.05 new shares/share to shareholders of record on June 30
May 8 SARE SA:
* Q1 PRELIM. NET PROFIT AT 1.1 MILLION ZLOTYS
* Q1 PRELIM. REVENUE AT ABOUT 10.7 MILLION ZLOTYS
* Q1 PRELIM. EBITDA AT 1.8 MILLION ZLOTYS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says signs cooperation deal with Veon on payment and processing services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: