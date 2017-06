May 26 SARE SA

* SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON FY 2016 PROFIT ALLOTMENT TO RESERVE CAPITAL ON JUNE 22

* CO PLANNED TO PAY DIVIDENDS ACCORDINGLY TO ITS CAPACITY AND NET PROFIT SIZE AS OF FY 2017

* REPORTED FLAT FY 2016 NET PROFIT OF 4 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR ON YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)