Feb 21 Sarepta Therapeutics Inc:
* Sarepta Therapeutics agrees to sale of priority review
voucher for $125m
* Sale of PRV provides a significant infusion of
non-dilutive capital
* Sarepta Therapeutics Inc - entered into an agreement to
sell its rare pediatric disease priority review voucher
* Sarepta Therapeutics - received prv when exondys 51 was
approved by U.S. FDA for treatment of patients with duchenne
muscular dystrophy amenable to exon 51 skipping
* Sarepta Therapeutics Inc - as part of agreement, sarepta
will receive an upfront payment of $125m upon closing of
transaction
