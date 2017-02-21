Feb 21 Sarepta Therapeutics Inc:

* Sarepta Therapeutics agrees to sale of priority review voucher for $125m

* Sale of PRV provides a significant infusion of non-dilutive capital

* Sarepta Therapeutics Inc - entered into an agreement to sell its rare pediatric disease priority review voucher

* Sarepta Therapeutics - received prv when exondys 51 was approved by U.S. FDA for treatment of patients with duchenne muscular dystrophy amenable to exon 51 skipping

* Sarepta Therapeutics Inc - as part of agreement, sarepta will receive an upfront payment of $125m upon closing of transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: