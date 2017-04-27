British Airways suffers flight delays after global IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.
April 27 Sarepta Therapeutics Inc-
* Sarepta Therapeutics Inc - on April 24, Edward M. Kaye president, chief executive officer informed board of his intention to resign - sec filing
* Sarepta - CEO Edward M. Kaye informed board of intention to resign upon conclusion of current employment term on sept 20, or some other future date
* Sarepta Therapeutics Inc - Kaye will continue to serve as a director following his resignation as president and chief executive officer Source text: (bit.ly/2prg2aL) Further company coverage:
May 26 Hackers used malware to steal customer payment data from most of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc's restaurants over a span of three weeks, the company said on Friday, adding to woes at the chain whose sales had just started recovering from a string of food safety lapses in 2015.