FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
13 hours ago
BRIEF-Sarepta Therapeutics secures $100 million in debt financing
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#CompanyResults
#TopNews
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#Monsoon
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
India fumes as Philip Morris woos young adults
Reuters Investigates
India fumes as Philip Morris woos young adults
Google redesigns mobile search app with personalised 'feed'
Technology
Google redesigns mobile search app with personalised 'feed'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 18, 2017 / 8:37 PM / 13 hours ago

BRIEF-Sarepta Therapeutics secures $100 million in debt financing

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Sarepta Therapeutics Inc

* Sarepta Therapeutics secures $100 million in debt financing

* Has entered into credit and security agreements with midcap financial

* Sarepta Therapeutics Inc - ‍financing replaces company's $40 million debt facility with midcap financial at an annual rate of 7.75%, with a maturity of June 2018​

* Under terms of agreements, Sarepta can borrow up to $60 million in three tranches at an annual rate of 6.25%

* Under terms of agreements, Sarepta can borrow up to a $40 million revolver at a rate of 3.95%, plus one-month LIBOR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.